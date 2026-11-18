In Cars, Ford, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 18 November 2026 11:40 am

Already confirmed for Australia, the Ford Bronco Basecamp will also be headed to Thailand next year, according to Autolifethailand. Before then, the made-in-China SUV is set to be exhibited at the Thai Motor Expo, which opens December 1.

Unlike Down Under, the Land of Smiles will get the car as a pure EV, in addition to the regular range-extended model. The specs should mirror that of the Chinese market, which gets a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain making 451 PS (332 kW) and 575 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 170 km/h.

Juicing the motors is a 105.4 kWh LFP battery that delivers a range of up to 650 km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle (expect around 530 km on the WLTP cycle). It will DC fast charge from 30 to 80% in 23 minutes, providing an additional 302 km of range with 20 minutes of charging.

The REEV version trims outputs slightly to 421 PS (310 kW) and 600 Nm and has a 49 kWh LFP battery for an estimated combined range of between 800 and 900 km on the WLTP cycle. Ford hasn’t provided details of electric range or charging for markets outside China but has confirmed the Basecamp will offer a 6.6 kW V2L function.

As should be quite obvious by now, the Basecamp is not to be confused with the pukka Bronco 4×4, which is left-hand drive only. It switches that car’s ladder-frame chassis for a unibody construction, although it carries over design touches like a full-width grille with round headlights, wraparound windows and a side-opening tailgate with a full-sized spare tyre.

These are juxtaposed against an aerodynamic front “wing”, slimmer air intakes and pop-out door handles for a more modern, road-biased look. Inside, the strict five-seater interior features a minimalist design, large 8.8-inch instrument and 15.6-inch infotainment displays, twin smartphone holders with a Qi wireless charger and a distinct lack of physical switchgear.

Ford has also confirmed that many of the car’s outdoorsy features will be carried over to international markets. For instance, the seats can be folded completely flat, allowing a full-length inflatable mattress (available in the accessories catalogue) to be installed.

There’s also a Wild Kitchen, which despite its name isn’t a built-in stovetop and sink, but rather a fold-down table built into the tailgate to be used alongside a bottle opener, a magnetised surface and a three-pin power socket in the boot. The range-topping Outer Banks model also gets a 7.5 litre centre console fridge and even an RV-style pop-up roof.

Measuring 5,025 mm long, 1,960 mm wide and 1,825 mm tall, the Basecamp is 215 mm longer, 35 mm wider and 42 mm taller than even the full-fat Bronco five-door, even though its 2,950 mm wheelbase is exactly the same. It’s also bigger than the Everest – specifically, it’s 111 mm longer and 37 mm wider, but 51 mm lower and with a 50 mm longer wheelbase.

The Basecamp’s arrival in Southeast Asia, presumably to diversify Ford’s regional product range as sales of the Ranger and Everest are being battered by rising prices of those cars and the diesel that fuels them, raises the possibility of it being sold in Malaysia.

Ford desperately needs a cheaper alternative to the Everest here, and the EV version specifically will benefit from the preferential import and excise duty rates for Chinese vehicles. Would you like to see the Bronco in Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Ford Bronco Basecamp at Auto China 2026