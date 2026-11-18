In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan Lee / 18 November 2026 4:44 pm

With the Omoda C7 finally set to be launched on December 3, the range of Chery-affiliated C-segment SUVs is set to become very crowded indeed. Never mind the fact that the mother brand itself offers the Tiggo 7, even the twin brands of Omoda & Jaecoo each have one model playing in the same market space, with the popular Jaecoo J7 being the other.

This has given rise to online speculation, including from dealers themselves, that the J7 will be replaced by the C7. There have also been reports that the J7 lineup will be rationalised into a single AWD variant (as well as the front-wheel drive PHEV), with the 2WD model being usurped by the front-drive-only C7.

But this will not be the case, according to Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia. Responding to our enquiries on the matter, a spokesperson said that the J7 will be sold concurrently with the C7 as a two-pronged assault on the competitive segment.

“The Omoda C7 will not replace the Jaecoo J7,” the spokesperson said. “The J7 remains one of our most popular models and we will continue to have it in our lineup, whereas the C7 is a new addition to our C-segment SUV portfolio. While both models are in the same segment, they are positioned differently and appeal to different customer preferences.”

The company explained as much during the C7 media test drive last month, billing the boxy J7 as a premium off-roader with a “classic SUV design.” To that end, it touted the availability of all-wheel drive, ARDIS (All-Road Drive Intelligent System) drive modes, 200 mm of ground clearance and a 600 mm maximum water wading depth.

Meanwhile, the C7 was described as a crossover SUV for “style-conscious drivers,” offering sleeker coupé-like styling, a larger and even tech-forward 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, and refinement upgrades such as hydraulic bushings and engine mounts.

The desire to keep the Jaecoo J7 on sale (as is the case with other markets, mind) makes sense given how well it has sold, with over 20,000 units having reached buyers’ hands since 2024, according to the latest JPJ data. Most of these will have been of the cheaper 2WD variant, so only offering the AWD from here on out wouldn’t make sense either.

In fact, the C7 is likely a bigger threat to the forthcoming Lepas L6 – another clearly road-biased SUV with a more rounded design. All three cars utilise the same powertrains and feature similarly minimalist interiors with big screens. The big difference is that Omoda & Jaecoo has already gained a significant foothold of the local market, all the while Lepas’ local introduction continues to be delayed.

As ever, the C7’s success will be defined by its pricing, which is tipped to be competitive. The car is estimated to cost RM160,000 for the petrol model and RM180,000 for the PHEV, although in typical O&J fashion we expect the final figures to be significantly lower, with a starting price likely closer to the J7’s at under RM150,000.

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