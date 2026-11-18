In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Danny Tan / 18 November 2026 10:23 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and NZ Wheels recently unveiled the NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre, the first 2S facility in the NZ Wheels network to adopt the latest Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence.

The RM3 million facility located off Jalan Genting Klang in KL occupies a 7,127 sqm piece of land with a built-up area of 2,540 sqm, and has ample on-site parking. It complements Stars@Mercedes-Benz Bangsar and offers the opportunity for future expansion as the NZ Wheels network grows.

The ground floor has a 200 sqm customer lounge with mobile consultation spaces, supported by digitally connected systems. There’s also a dedicated space for customer events. The 950 sqm workshop houses seven work bays, including dedicated service bays for the brand’s ‘Top-End Vehicles’, alongside two EV charging bays.

An AI-powered vehicle scanner is scheduled for introduction in Q1 2027 to support more precise diagnostics and faster turnaround. The KL Northeast Service Centre is supported by a team of 17 aftersales personnel and three support staff.

“At Mercedes-Benz, our relationship with customers goes far beyond the vehicle itself. It is built on trust, care, and the confidence that comes from knowing we are there for them throughout their ownership journey,” said Martin Schulz, CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia and head of region, Mercedes-Benz Cars Southeast Asia.

“Together with NZ Wheels, we continue to strengthen our aftersales network to bring our services and support closer to customers in northern KL,” he added.

“The NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre represents the next chapter in NZ Wheels’ long-standing partnership with MBM. This facility has been developed with one priority in mind – our customers. Every element has been designed to deliver a welcoming and seamless service experience,” said Mohd Rizal Jailan, CEO of the Naza Automotive Group.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers here and continuing to support them with the care and quality that Mercedes-Benz stands for,” he added.

To date, NZ Wheels has invested a total of RM20 million across its network, which also includes locations in Klang, Johor Bahru and Bangsar in KL.

GALLERY: NZ Wheels KL Northeast Service Centre