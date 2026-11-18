In Local News / by Danny Tan / 18 November 2026 1:36 pm

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MEX Highway users, take note. The ramp into the Maju Expressway at the Bukit Jalil interchange, from the direction of MRR2 and Kesas heading towards Putrajaya, will be fully closed to traffic tomorrow night, November 19. The closure will be from 10pm to 5am the following day.

It’s to make way for road resurfacing works. Throughout the closure of the ramp, motorists heading towards Seri Kembangan, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and KLIA can use alternative routes via the PLUS Sungai Besi toll. Click on the map above for a better idea of the exact ramp that will be closed.

The MEX traffic management team will be on location to ensure that traffic flows smoothly. Motorists are advised to follow the signs and crew when in the work area. Know someone who uses the MEX at night? Share this with them and drive safe.