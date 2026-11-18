In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 18 November 2026 3:37 pm

Highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia has announced that the construction of Package 1 of the Juru–Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project has now reached an overall progress of 54.61% as of November 8, up from the 34.6% it was at in August. This keeps the project well on track to meet its schedule of being operational by the end of 2027, in line with its 24-month construction period.

The scope of Package 1 includes improvement works on the slip roads at the East-West interchange roundabout as well as the construction of a new bridge along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, which is targeted at increasing road capacity and help ease congestion in the area.

In a statement, PLUS reiterated that the implementation of subsequent packages will be done in stages, with Packages 2 and 5 currently in the final stages of the tender process.

These packages involve construction works between the Juru toll plaza and the Juru lay-by, and between the Samagagah lay-by and the Sungai Dua toll plaza. Meanwhile, Packages 3 and 4 entail the construction of an elevated roadway and an interchange between the Juru lay-by and the Samagagah lay-by.

Estimated to cost RM3 billion to build, the 17.4 km-long road project spans the Seberang Perai Selatan, Tengah and Utara districts. When it is finished, it is expected to benefit more than 200,000 highway users daily by diverting 30% of traffic to the new direct Juru-Sungai Dua route, cutting peak-hour travel time from approximately one hour to around 20 minutes.