In Local News / by Danny Tan / 18 November 2026 11:26 am

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Shah Alam residents, Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced road closures around Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam this Sunday morning, November 22. The road closure is for the Larian Warisan Selangor 2026 event, and it will be from 7.30 am till 9.30 am.

The cordoned off area are roads around Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam and Tasik Barat, as well as the main thoroughfare that connects those two areas – the one that houses SACC Mall and MBSA’s headquarters. If you’re joining the run, there are designated parking spots around the route – see the map above.

Separately, Shah Alam’s city square will itself be closed from now till next Monday, November 23. It’s for the set up and preparations for the Termasya Seni Budaya dan Warisan Selangor 2026 x Pesta Seri Rasa event.