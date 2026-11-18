In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 November 2026 9:10 am

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad named motor vehicle accidents as Malaysia’s fifth-biggest killer in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, during the debate on his ministry’s 2027 budget allocation.

He listed ischaemic heart disease as the leading cause of death, followed by lung diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), then stroke, cancer and motor vehicle accidents. He said motor vehicle accidents claim about 6,000 lives a year, citing the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Dzulkefly was replying to Kapar MP Dr Halimah Ali, who said more young people were having strokes and that neurology appeared to have been sidelined in the allocation.

DOSM’s Statistics on Causes of Death, Malaysia, 2026 report, released on October 29, also ranks transport accidents fifth, but with a lower death count. Transport accidents killed 4,651 people in 2025, or 3.4% of medically certified deaths, up from 4,428 (3.3%) in 2024.

DOSM’s top four are different from the minister’s list. Ischaemic heart diseases led with 18,001 deaths (13.0%), followed by pneumonia (17,634; 12.7%), diabetes (6,979; 5.0%) and kidney failure (4,973; 3.6%). DOSM ranks individual causes, with each type of cancer counted separately. Stroke of unknown type was sixth (2.5%) and lung cancer ninth (2.0%).

DOSM only assigns a cause to medically certified deaths. These made up 138,507, or 69.3%, of the 199,807 deaths recorded in 2025. Police figures are higher. Transport minister Anthony Loke told the Dewan Rakyat on October 21 that 6,581 people died in road crashes in 2025, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) road accident statistics report for the year. About two-thirds of them were motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Transport accidents remained the top cause of death for people aged 15 to 40, with 2,720 deaths or 21.3% of medically certified deaths in that age group, up from 20.0% in 2024. Among males of all ages, they ranked third with 4,026 deaths (4.9%).

Transport accident deaths since 2001

DOSM’s yearly count of transport accident deaths rose from 3,093 in 2001 to a high of 4,705 in 2010. It fell to 3,169 in 2020 and 3,061 in 2021, when Covid-19 movement restrictions were in place, and has risen every year since. The 2025 figure is the third-highest since 2001, behind 2010 and 2016 (4,659).

The cabinet committee on road safety and traffic congestion has set a target to halve road deaths by 2030.