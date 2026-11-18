In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 November 2026 11:26 am

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Caught your attention, right? But it’s not what you’re thinking – the ‘Lady’s Driver’ services (that’s how they’re reportedly marketed on Telegram and Threads) here refer to women offering paid transport services only to women. Think Grab’s Women-Only Rides (Beta), but unlicensed.

The Perlis road transport department (JPJ) has detected two such cases, Bernama reports. “Providing passenger transport services without a valid licence not only contravenes the law but also compromises passengers’ safety and interests, particularly in terms of insurance coverage, welfare and security,” state JPJ director Noraini Mohd Nawi said.

She added that the illegal activities, which were akin to prebet sapu (unlicensed taxi services), were uncovered through social media monitoring and complaints from the public as well as licensed e-hailing operators.

Using a private vehicle to transport passengers for payment without the necessary authorisation is an offence under Section 23(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Noraini said.