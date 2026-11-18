In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 November 2026 10:27 am

Zeekr Malaysia has announced an over-the-air (OTA) update that brings Apple Digital Key 3.0, a memory feature called one-click setting, remote straight-line park assist (RSPA) and a new Low regen-braking setting.

Apple Digital Key turns your iPhone or Apple Watch into a car key, while one-click setting allows you to save your driving preferences (such as acceleration strength, regen-braking level and lane keeping assist on/off) and reactivate them in a snap.

Meanwhile, RSPA allows you to move your car forwards or backwards (in a straight line) using your phone – handy for tight parking spaces. The Low regen-braking setting is self-explanatory; it joins the existing Medium and High.

Your iPhone will of course need the Zeekr App for the digital key and RSPA to work. Zeekr Malaysia has not said if these two phone-dependent features are available yet for Android users – any Zeekr-Androiders out there?

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