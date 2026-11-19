In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 6:42 pm

Now available in Malaysia is the Benelli TRK 702X adventure tourer, priced at RM35,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Two colour options are offered, Active Black and Stealth Green, with a three-piece luggage set included as standard.

Power comes from a 698 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 70 hp at 8,000 rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and chain final drive. The TRK 702X carries a 20-litre fuel tank, weighs 222 kg and 830 mm seat height, with 210 mm of ground clearance.

Suspension comprises an upside-down front fork with 140 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 33 mm of travel. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm front discs with four-piston calipers and a 260 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper.

Bosch dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control and Road and Off-Road riding modes are fitted as standard. The TRK 702X rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, wrapped in Metzeler tyres measuring 110/80 R19 and 150/70 R17 respectively.

Equipment includes a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, full LED lighting, a windshield, handguards and crash bars. The three-piece luggage package consists of a top box and two side cases.

The Benelli TRK 702X comes with a two-year warranty or 20,000 km, whichever comes first. Engine components retain unlimited-mileage coverage for the remainder of the warranty period after the motorcycle exceeds 20,000 km.