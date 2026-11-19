In Cars, Denza, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 19 November 2026 12:14 pm

Its arrival here was teased earlier this month, and now, the wraps have officially come off the 2027 Denza D9, with BYD Malaysia launching the updated luxury electric MPV earlier today. The global mid-cycle refresh brings about changes to the running gear (motor, battery as well as DC charging speed) and revisions to the interior, but leaves the exterior virtually untouched.

When it was introduced here in February 2025, two variants of the D9 were available, these being the Advanced FWD (RM259,000 nett) and the Premium AWD (RM309,000 nett). The refresh drops the FWD (which Indonesia sells in updated form), leaving the Prestige AWD as the sole variant on sale in Malaysia. Pricing for the model is RM345,800 (nett), which makes it RM36,800 more than before.

As mentioned earlier, the MPV virtually retains its exterior looks from head to toe, down to the dimensions, which are, with the exception of height, identical to the older version – the D9 continues to measure in at 5,250 mm long and 1,960 mm wide, now sitting at 1,900 mm tall, 20 mm less than previously (1,920 mm), with a 3,100 mm-long wheelbase. There are new design 18-inch wheels, which makes for the only visual difference.

As a result of the mechanical changes, which include a new battery, weight is up – the new D9 Prestige AWD tips the scales at 2,995 kg, which is 231 kg more than before, when it was 2,764 kg.

Offsetting this weight increase is a bump in motor output. As it is on the FWD that we don’t get, the front motor has been uprated and now puts out 462 PS (456 hp, or 340 kW) and 365 Nm of torque, up from the 313 PS (308 hp, or 230 kW) and 360 Nm on the earlier D9.

On the AWD, the rear motor now offers 95 PS (94 hp, or 70 kW) and 80 Nm, which is up on power but lower in torque from the 61 PS (60 hp, or 45 kW) and 110 Nm previously.

Total power output on the new AWD configuration is 557 PS (550 hp, or 410 kW) and 445 Nm, making for a significant power bump from the old D9, in this case 183 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) more than the 374 PS (369 hp, or 275 kW) previously. The torque on the new D9 is slightly lower, as it was 470 Nm on the pre-updated version.

The other major mechanical change is with the battery. A second-generation Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery goes on, offering a minor capacity increase from 103.6 kWh to 115.07 kWh. Quoted range on a WLTP cycle is 560 km, which is up from the 480 km WLTP on the earlier AWD.

While AC charging rate remains at 11 kW, the new D9 gets a sharp increase in DC fast charging power, with the new battery enabling BYD’s Flash Charging technology at up to 1,500 kW. That’s a leap from the previous maximum of 166 kW, and that means it can charge from 10 to 70% in just five minutes (ready to drive, in the company’s words) and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes under optimal conditions.

Of course, you’ll need to have access to a Flash Charger to achieve this, and the official rollout of the tech today alongside the D9 brings this to a working reality – it was announced that BYD Flash Charging will be available at 12 charging points at Denza showrooms and strategic locations by the end of this year, with that number growing to 130 by 2027, benefiting not just new D9 but Z9 GT owners as well.

Aside from that, there’s an all-new Dual-valve DiSus-C intelligent damping system, which the automaker says will deliver a smoother ride, greater stability and more composed handling across varying road conditions.

Inside, the D9 gets some of the revisions introduced on the China-market version. The latter’s new dashboard doesn’t find its way on here, and so there’s no passenger display to join the existing 10.25-inch instrument display and 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

However, the new centre console does make it on, and this one offers a much cleaner presentation. The previous D9’s crystal gear selector has been removed, replaced by a column-mounted shifter, and within the new layout resides twin 50 watt Qi wireless chargers (the old car had only one) and a row of physical controls for drive/powertrain mode selection, air-conditioning (no temperature or fan speed control, though) and power sliding door operation.

No change to the 2-2-3 seating configuration, and so you’ll find the familiar eight-way powered and ventilated front seats. The second-row captain seats continue to feature heating and ventilation, but are now 14-way adjustable, with 16-point massage functionality (previously, 10-way adjustable, with 10-point massage function).

New to the D9 is a powered third-row bench, which is four-way adjustable, and the third row units also get heating and ventilation. The audio system has also been revamped, with the old 14-speaker Dynaudio system being replaced by a 16-speaker Devialet one, with a pair of new 12.8-inch multimedia screens being introduced for second-row occupants.

Safety-wise, a new front centre airbag takes the airbage count from the previous eight to nine, and new child presence detection joins an already comprehensive driver assistance package that includes Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality.

Four exterior colours are available for the MPV, namely Arctic White, Cosmos Black, Whale Blue Sea (which were previously offered) and a new shade called Starry Night Grey, which comes with an exclusive matching black interior. As for the other three colours, they are paired with a brown interior.

The Denza D9 Prestige AWD comes with a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, a six-year complimentary scheduled maintenance service package as well as an eight-year or 160,000 km high voltage battery warranty (with SOH ≥ 72.5%) and an eight-year or 160,000 km electric drive unit warranty.

2027 Denza D9 Prestige AWD specification sheet and price list. Click to enlarge.

In addition to these standard benefits, Denza Malaysia is extending further ownership privileges to celebrate the launch of the MPV. Those who book a unit by December 31, 2026 will receive a Denza Care+ package valued at RM7,088 at no additional cost. The package extends the high voltage battery warranty by an additional two years or 40,000 km, bringing the total warranty coverage for the unit to 10 years or 200,000 km.

New D9 owners will also enjoy one year of complimentary BYD Flash Charging. Until December 8, 2026, owners can simply drive into any operational BYD Flash Charging facility at Denza showrooms, plug in and charge, with no app download, registration or setup required.

From December 9, 2026 onwards, the complimentary charging privilege will transition to the BYD Flash Charging App, allowing owners to continue enjoying free charging at operational BYD Flash Charging facilities until December 31, 2027.

GALLERY: 2027 Denza D9 Prestige AWD

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GALLERY: 2027 Denza D9 official photos