In Car Reviews, Cars, GWM / by Mick Chan / 19 November 2026 9:56 am

Considering the GWM Ora Good Cat, but yearn for the taller, larger form of an SUV? The GWM Ora 5 presents as just the ticket, and at first glance there are visual links between the two aplenty, albeit on an enlarged scale. We’ve already seen the Ora 5 in Malaysia in preview form, first in June this year, and subsequently in August.

In the case of the Ora 5, its dimensions of being 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall with a 2,720 mm wheelbase makes it 236 mm longer, 8 mm wider and 45 mm taller with 70 mm more distance between axles than the Ora Good Cat.

Its exterior styling is an SUV evolution of the Good Cat, with the enlarged dimensions to suit. Here, it wears design elements derived from the hatchback such as the rounded headlamps with integrated DRLs, and the Ora 5 gets a front fascia with more pronounced sculpting and air intakes.

The Ora 5’s resemblance to the Good Cat continues in its side profile and rear section, with similarly sparing use of crease lines for the former, and the high-mount, rear glass-integrated tail light arrangement for the latter. The license plate recess on the Ora 5 opens downwards toward the lower edge of the rear bumper, in contrast to that of the Good Cat.

The side profile is where the main physical difference between the two models is most apparent, to the benefit of room for the Ora 5’s rear seat occupants. While the larger bodyshell affords more space, the second-row experience is a mixed bag, as it would turn out.

Overseas, including in its native China, the Ora 5 is available with battery-electric and hybrid powertrains, though it is the latter that will be offered in Malaysia, and therefore it is the setup that we have sampled in Thailand.

Dubbed the Hi2 hybrid system, the Ora 5 in this configuration gets a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm, mated with a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that has an integrated 190 PS/236 Nm P3 direct-drive electric motor, the latter drawing from a 1.09 kWh battery.

Combined, the ensemble outputs 223 PS and 476 Nm, which propels the Ora 5 HEV from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.4 litres per 100 km, or 22.7 km per litre.

Across several drive stints over two days, indicated fuel consumption based on our test vehicle’s onboard computer were readouts of between 4.3 litres to 4.9 litres per 100 km, which is in the ballpark of the manufacturer’s claimed figure.

Our first stint in the Ora 5 was a prolonged highway stretch, where the petrol-electric hybrid SUV demonstrated satisfactory refinement at a constant cruise.

Its aforementioned peak outputs of 223 PS and 476 Nm offer ample propulsion for overtaking manoeuvres, though as observed in a brief closed course driving session, extracting the maximum from the powertrain is a somewhat noisy undertaking.

Navigating city routes in between highway runs, steering quality was observed to be light and accurate, though mostly inert, as can be expected from a crossover of its kind. On subsequent rural stretches of road with more undulations and curves, the Ora 5 demonstrated a chassis that is best described as obliging, rather than engaging for the driver.

Configured with MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear, with 18-inch alloys shod in 225/60R18 tyres, secondary ride stands among its merits, with ample compliance for surface imperfections and minor, sharp intrusions.

However, its primary ride leaves room for improvement where vertical travel and head toss could be better contained when traversing the countryside. On this sampling, the Ora 5 chassis is most at home within urban confines.

As we would discover in our rear-seat stint, knee room for the sub-six-foot frame of yours truly was found to be agreeable, though compromises are found elsewhere; the cabin floor felt high relative to the seat base, which was itself found to be shorter than adequate. A lack of thigh support results for the rear seat occupant, which means seat time of around an hour before restlessness ensues.

The interior in the Ora 5 HEV is evolved from that of the Good Cat, carrying over the design theme of the hatchback and applying it to the larger SUV form.

In here, a touchscreen-heavy interface prevails, with the majority of frequently used controls located within digital menus. These include the selection of drive modes, electric parking brake actuation, air-conditioning temperature and fan speed controls, as well as the sunshade for the fixed panoramic glass roof.

There is a small concession to offering physical controls, here for the air-conditioning fan and compressor on/off switches, windscreen heating and automatic mode for air-conditioning, though the benefit from using physical inputs is arguably better applied upon other controls, such as the aforementioned functions located digitally.

Shortcomings in ergonomics aside, the Ora 5 HEV would appear to be better suited to users who predominantly operate in congested, urban environments, and its styling is certainly more distinct among its more conventionally styled compatriots.

In combination with its fuel-efficient petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, the GWM Ora 5 HEV amounts to a frugal urban SUV that is visually hard to mistake for most others of its ilk.