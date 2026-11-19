In Cars, GWM, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Mick Chan / 19 November 2026 8:26 pm

After being shown at prior preview events, the GWM Ora 5 is now officially launched in Malaysia in a sole Hi2 HEV variant. In Malaysia, the Ora 5 HEV is priced at RM106,800 and an additional RM5,000 rebate for the first 1,000 customers.

Offered overseas in battery-electric, PHEV as well as hybrid versions, the Ora 5 comes to the Malaysian market as the Hi2 HEV that packs a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

This is connected to a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that is mated with a 190 PS/236 Nm P3 electric drive motor, powered by a 1.09 kWh battery. Combined, the hybrid powertrain makes 223 PS and 476 Nm, propelling the Ora 5 HEV from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.4 litres per 100 km, or 22.7 km per litre.

2027 GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV specification in Malaysia – click to enlarge

Just one variant is offered for the Ora 5 HEV in Malaysia. This gets 18-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 225/60R18, accompanied by a space saver 17-inch spare wheel with a 135/90D17 tyre. Braking equipment features ventilated discs in front and solid discs at the rear. Suspension is by MacPherson struts in front, and a multi-link setup at the rear.

Exterior equipment as standard on the Ora 5 HEV includes automatic LED headlamps with auto high beam and a follow-me-home function, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler with high-mount brake lamp, a powered tailgate, rain-sensing front wipers, power folding and adjustable exterior mirrors and roof rails. Also on is a panoramic sunroof with a powered sunshade.

Inside, the Ora 5 gets a 10.25-inch driver’s instrumentation display and a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that runs on the manufacturer’s Coffee OS 3.0 operating system, which offers English, Chinese and Malay for system languages, and support for voice commands in English.

2027 GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV brochure – click to enlarge

Smartphone connectivity in the Ora 5 HEV is courtesy of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while device charging is via a 50-watt wireless charging pad in the centre console, one USB-A and one USB-C outlet each in the front row, and one USB-C outlet for the second row.

Seating specification is a six-way, power-adjustable driver’s seat with position memory and welcome function, and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat along with seat ventilation for both; upholstery in the Ora 5 is leatherette, in a sole Starry Night Grey colour.

The multi-function steering wheel is on a tilt and telescopic adjustable column. Also on are automatic air conditioning with a CN95 filter, and a cooled centre console box with a capacity of 3.2 litres.

Second row seating includes a 60:40 split-folding bench, with air-conditioning via a single air vent. Luggage capacity is 275 litres with the rear seats in place. In terms of audio output, the sole variant gets the full complement of nine speakers as found in the preview vehicle.

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in the Ora 5 HEV as standard includes:

Intelligent Cruise Assistant (ICA)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Front Collision Warning (FCW)

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Centre Keeping (LCK)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Lane Change Assistance (LCA)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Speed Alarm

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Evasive Steering Assist (ESA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Also on are the 360-degree camera suite with transparent chassis view, four rear parking sensors, stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD, roll movement intervention and door open warning, along with six airbags. For exterior colours, the GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV is offered in Emerald Green, Cliff White, Mountain Grey and Sun Black.

In Malaysia, the GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV is sold with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, a six-year, unlimited mileage engine and transmission warranty, an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery, and five years’ free servicing including parts and labour, plus free five years’ vehicle telematics service.

GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV, RM106,800 (RM5,000 rebate for the first 1,000 buyers)

1.5 litre turbo petrol, 150 PS/240 Nm, two-speed DHT, 190 PS/236 Nm P3 electric motor, 1.09 kWh battery

223 PS and 476 Nm combined, 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, 4.4 litres per 100 km (22.7 km per litre)

4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide, 1,641 mm tall, 2,720 mm wheelbase, 175 mm ground clearance, 1,560 kg kerb weight, 55 litre fuel tank

18-inch alloys with 225/60R18 tyres, 17-inch space saver spare

MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension, ventilated front and solid rear discs

Auto LED headlamps with auto high beam, LED DRLs and tail lamps

Panoramic sunroof with powered sunshade, powered tailgate, roof rails

Rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors

10.25-inch digital instruments, 15.6-inch touchscreen with Coffee OS 3.0

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50 W wireless charger, USB-A and USB-C in front, USB-C in the rear

Nine speakers

Leatherette seats, six-way power driver’s seat with memory, four-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats

Auto air-con with CN95 filter, single rear vent, 3.2 litre cooled centre console box

60:40 split-folding rear seat, 275 litre boot

Six airbags, 360-degree camera with transparent chassis view, four rear parking sensors

Intelligent Cruise Assistant with Traffic Jam Assist, AEB, lane keeping and lane centring, Evasive Steering Assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert

Six-year/unlimited-mileage vehicle, engine and transmission warranty, eight-year/180,000 km high-voltage battery warranty, five years’ free servicing

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