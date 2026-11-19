In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 19 November 2026 5:27 pm

Having already established itself in Petaling Jaya, Regal Motors EV is set tp expand its presence further, opening a second Proton e.MAS outlet in the city to offer Proton e.MAS buyers more convenience for their vehicle shopping.

Its new e.MAS showroom, located at Lot 8229, Jalan 51A/222A, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, will be officially launched on November 22. As it was with the opening of the first outlet, there are plenty of reasons why you should head on over to celebrate the opening of this one if you’re looking to get an e.MAS model.

The launch day offers are immense, no matter which model you’re eyeing. If you’re aiming for an e.MAS 7, you stand to get a special launch rebate of RM7,000, a corporate rebate of RM4,000 and a trade-in rebate of RM10,000, making for outstanding savings on the EV.

The good news doesn’t end there, because every purchase of an e.MAS 7 comes with a complimentary 7kW home charger and a free vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor. Buyers will also get five years of complimentary unlimited monthly Internet data, on top of the six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and eight-year / 160,000 km high-voltage battery and motor warranty that comes with the electric SUV.

Thinking of an e.MAS 5? Well, you’ll find a special RM3,000 launch rebate and a RM3,000 corporate rebate waiting. There’s also a special RM1,000 trade-in subsidy via Carsome, a limited-time offer that is available until the end of December 2026.

The e.MAS 5 also comes with a complimentary 7kW home charger as well as a complimentary 3-Pin Charger and a five-year unlimited monthly Internet data . Buyers can also look forward to better financing options, courtesy of a five-year financing plan at a 1.93% interest rate via selected panel banks.

Finally, if you’re looking at the e.MAS 7 PHEV, you can expect to find a special launch rebate of RM4,000, a corporate rebate of RM4,000 and a t rade-in rebate of RM10,000 (the latter, only for the Prime version) in store. You’ll also get a complimentary 7kW home charger, a five-year complimentary 2GB monthly internet data​ package and also enjoy attractive five-year financing with interest rates from as low as 1.68%, available via selected panel banks.

Regal Motors EV still isn’t done with the launch goodies. Customers who make a booking during the opening will be entered into a lucky draw, with a host of attractive prizes up for grabs. These include a TCL 55-inch 4K HDR television, a Nintendo Switch, an iPad A16, a PlayStation 5 Slim 825GB digital console and a JBL Wave Beam 2.

That’s not all. Three lucky winners will walk away with big prizes – third prize is a Silver Package consisting of security tint & ceramic coating worth RM2,888, while the second prize gets a Gold Package of the same components, worth RM3,888, and the grand prize is a Platinum Package worth RM4,888.

The company is also offering 10 additional complimentary gifts in the form of a security tint & ceramic coating worth RM2,888, valid only for same day bookings of an e.MAS 7 PHEV. Meanwhile, 10 e.MAS 5 or e.MAS 7 EVs buyers stand to get a free 70mai dash cam, again valid only for bookings made on the day.

Lots of enticing offers, for sure, so if you’re planning to get an e.MAS model, visiting the new Regal Motors EV outlet this coming weekend is surely the place to get the best deal. Sign up here to register your attendance, and find out more through Regal Motors EV’s Facebook page or via its Instagram channel. You can also visit the company’s website to find out more.