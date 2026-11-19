In Cars, Denza, International News / by Paul Tan / 19 November 2026 12:11 pm

Denza has towed a Boeing 747 with its B5 off-roader, which is sold as the BAO 5 in the UK. For the last of three runs, the plug-in hybrid SUV had two of its wheels taken off and pulled the jumbo jet on electric power alone.

The stunt was held at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England. The plane is a retired 747-400 that left service in 2020, and it still has its engines and full interior. Denza puts its weight at about 180 tonnes.

Denza claims the B5 is the first production car to tow a plane on two wheels, and the first to tow a 747 on electric power alone.

Three runs, from four wheels down to two

The first run was on all four wheels. One wheel was removed for the second run, and 2,000 kg of ballast went in. For the final run, both left-side wheels came off and the ballast was raised to 4,500 kg. The passenger seats were taken out to make room for it, and small stabilisers were fitted to each axle to make up for the missing wheels.

The car was a production-spec B5 Ultimate with its standard Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid powertrain. Apart from the ballast and stabilisers, the team made a custom tow attachment for it. Denza says the system sends as much torque as it can to the driven wheels, even when only two are in use.

BYD UK senior technician Mark Gallifant drove all three runs, which added up to 1,600 metres including stops for filming and wheel removal. He had previously towed a fully loaded double-decker bus. Torrential rain on the day of the final attempts reduced traction.

Denza says checks after each run found no signs of stress on the powertrain, chassis or tyres.

Denza B5 specifications

In UK spec, the B5 combines a 150 PS/240 Nm 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine with a 272 PS/360 Nm front motor and a 388 PS/400 Nm rear motor, for a total system output of 544 PS and 760 Nm. The 31.8 kWh Blade LFP battery gives 56 miles (90 km) of WLTP electric range, and total range is 537 miles (864 km).

The B5 Ultimate weighs 3,035 kg at the kerb, and its rated towing capacity is 2,500 kg. The 747 weighs about 72 times that.

The B5 hasn’t been confirmed for Malaysia. Denza launched the bigger B8 here in May, priced from RM459k to RM519k. In 2024, BYD said the Bao 5, the B5’s twin from its Fangchengbao brand in China, was under consideration for our market.

Volkswagen Touareg towed a 747 in 2006

Volkswagen did a similar stunt at Dunsfold 20 years ago. In late November 2006, a Touareg V10 TDI towed a 155-tonne Boeing 747-200 there for about 150 metres. The Touareg wore body panels from the facelifted model due in 2007.

According to Volkswagen, the idea came from an argument between two employees over whether a Touareg could pull a 747. The SUV was mostly standard, down to its tow hitch and Michelin tyres, which were pumped up to 4.5 bar. It got a slightly shorter axle ratio from the Touareg V8 FSI, plus 4,345 kg of steel balls and plates as ballast, taking its weight to about 7,030 kg.

VW technician Uwe Krieghoff drove it with the automatic gearbox held in second gear. The V10 TDI made 750 Nm of torque, and VW found no damage on the car afterwards.

The 747 that Denza used was about 25 tonnes heavier than VW’s, and the B5’s final run was on two wheels.