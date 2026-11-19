In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 November 2026 2:10 pm

Science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) minister Chang Lih Kang told the Dewan Rakyat today that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEV) could be an alternative to diesel-powered heavy vehicles, including express buses and long-haul goods transport, Bernama reports.

He said hydrogen’s high gravimetric energy density suits the longer operating ranges and optimal load capacity required of heavy-duty transport, that it could be cheaper to operate than unsubsidised diesel, that it relied less on lithium and nickel, and that it would support transport sector decarbonisation efforts.

“Hydrogen technology could complement EVs in efforts to decarbonise the country’s transport sector, particularly in heavy-duty and long-distance transport, where longer operating ranges and shorter refuelling times are crucial.

“However, feasibility studies are needed to assess domestic grey hydrogen supply, carbon intensity and environmental impact,” he said.

Grey hydrogen is made from fossil fuels (typically natural gas) through a process that releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, as opposed to green hydrogen, which is made by splitting water using renewable electricity.

Chang acknowledged that the latter is costly to produce, saying that high-purity grey hydrogen produced through conventional processes could be considered as a transitional option.

However, he said this would require cost and environmental assessments covering purification, compression, storage and transportation to refuelling stations before Malaysia gradually transitions to lower-carbon green hydrogen.

Chang said EVs are better suited to applications such as passenger cars, city buses and vehicles operating on established routes with access to charging facilities, and that FCEVs and EVs could co-exist in a low-carbon mobility ecosystem.

He said NanoMalaysia, through the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Economy (Emerge) programme funded by MOSTI’s strategic research fund, is exploring integrating hydrogen systems with electrification platforms, including developing three EV bus conversions and two FCEV buses.

The MOSTI minister said existing buses could be converted into EVs or FCEVs, subject to cost, safety, operational requirements, vehicle lifespan and government approval. He also said that by developing hydrogen technology locally, domestic expertise, supply chains, infrastructure and industrial capabilities could be strengthened.

Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim asked why passenger cars were being used in the hydrogen pilot project when the technology was better suited to heavy vehicles. Chang replied that the project aimed to demonstrate the technology’s readiness and technical feasibility.

The use of a Toyota Mirai and a mobile hydrogen refuelling station in Putrajaya forms part of the technology demonstration phase under the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) through 2030, he said, adding that lowering operating costs is essential to making hydrogen a more viable method of propulsion.