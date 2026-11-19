In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 4:21 pm

India’s southern state of Karnataka is preparing to ban half-helmets (commonly known in Malaysia as “helmet steng” or setengah (half)) for motorcycle riders and pillion passengers, with the new regulation expected to come into force before the end of 2026. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh announced the proposed ban on November 16, saying the state government was finalising the legal framework needed to prohibit their use.

The move is intended to improve protection for motorcyclists, particularly those wearing helmets that only cover the top of the head. The proposed regulation, submitted for legal review in October, would also target manufacturers and sellers of half-helmets, rather than placing responsibility solely on motorcycle riders.

Half-helmets, sometimes called skull-cap or shorty helmets, leave the face, chin and much of the sides of the head exposed. While they are generally cheaper and lighter than full-face helmets, they provide less coverage in a crash, particularly where the rider’s face and jaw strike the road or another object.

The proposed Karnataka ban follows concerns over the continued use and sale of these helmets despite existing requirements for protective headgear under India’s Motor Vehicles Act. The minister said the process of framing the rules was nearing completion, although the exact penalties and enforcement arrangements have yet to be announced.

For comparison, Malaysia requires motorcycle helmets sold for road use to comply with Malaysian Standard MS 1 and carry the relevant SIRIM certification. The current MS 1-1:2023 standard, which replaced MS 1-1:2011, specifies requirements and testing for protective helmets with reference drawn from United Nations Regulation No. 22, governing the approval of motorcycle and moped helmets and visors.

The Malaysian standard includes impact-absorption and retention-system testing, among other requirements, with half-helmets lacking the absorption and ear coverage needed to pass Malaysian safety tests. It also takes local weather conditions into account, including high humidity and frequent rainfall, with water-immersion conditioning incorporated into the revised testing requirements.

This means helmets approved under the Malaysian standard are assessed for their ability to provide protection under conditions relevant to local use, rather than simply being judged by their appearance or construction. Malaysia’s SIRIM certification for helmets uses security labels, including QR-code features, to help buyers verify whether a helmet is genuine and approved.

However, half-helmets are readily available for online and retail purchase in Malaysia despite not meeting standards, while Karnataka is proposing a specific prohibition on half-helmet designs and their sale. The Karnataka government has yet to publish the final definition of a prohibited half-helmet or clarified whether particular open-face helmet designs will be affected.