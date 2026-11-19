In Local News / by Danny Tan / 19 November 2026 11:26 am

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Those planning to head to KL this weekend, take note. There will be road closures in the city to make way for the PDRM Fun Run 2026 running event, but the 10KM and 5KM runs won’t be in busy commercial areas.

The start/finish line and race village is at Dataran Merdeka, and the 10KM run will take runners pass Jalan Raja, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Jalan Kinabalu, Bulatan KTM, Jalan Perdana, Jalan Cenderawasih, Jalan Tembusu, Jalan Cenderasari, Bulatan Dato Onn, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Berjasa, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin and Jalan Dato Onn.

Some of these roads will be fully closed to traffic while some will be shared between runners and traffic. Road closures will be staggered. However, Jalan Raja will be fully closed to traffic for the bump in/out from Friday noon to Sunday midnight.

Flag-off is 6.30 am for the 10KM run and 7.30 am for the 5KM category. Runners can park at Padang Merbok, the Menara DBKL carpark, Wisma Melayu, Jalan Gereja and Menara Pacific – see the map above. Race kit collection is from today till November 21 at Pulapol KL, and the one thing you’ll need to note is that government building attire is required.