In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / 19 November 2026 4:47 pm

There’s a new Leapmotor service centre in Ipoh. Operated by authorised dealer Allure Auto, the 4,100 sq.ft. facility has three service bays manned by seven aftersales personnel. There’s a customer lounge with WiFi and refreshments, plus dedicated customer parking.

The workshop is equipped with diagnostic systems, high-voltage diagnostic equipment, specialised battery diagnostic tools and ADAS calibration equipment. It can perform scheduled servicing and preventive maintenance, warranty support, diagnostics and troubleshooting, general repairs, spare parts support, as well as body and paint support.

“For us, this is about making ownership easier for Leapmotor customers in Ipoh. With the experience we have built in Allure Auto Subang, we are ready to bring the same level of care and support to customers here,” said Hasrul Safarin Bin Ishak, head of aftersales operations at Allure Auto.

This new outlet is part of the continued development of Leapmotor’s authorised dealer and aftersales network in Malaysia, now led by Cycle & Carriage together with its dealer partners.

“Building a strong ownership experience is more than just owning the car, but extends beyond the point of purchase. We look forward to the opening of this service centre by Allure Auto as it brings dedicated support closer to customers in Ipoh. This truly reflects the commitment of our dealer partners to growing Leapmotor with us in Malaysia and we are excited to see more customers joining the Leapmotor family,” said Adrian Short, CEO of Cycle & Carriage Malaysia.

Leapmotor Allure Auto Ipoh Service Centre’s address is 42, Lintasan Perajurit 17H. It’s in Ipoh Garden East, specifically the part that merges with Bercham. Operating hours are from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on Saturdays.