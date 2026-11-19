In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 19 November 2026 5:30 pm

A quick update on Leapmotor Malaysia, which has released an updated service schedule for the B10, C10 and C10 Plus starting this month. The table below, obtained via a service centre, shows some quite significant savings over eight years.

Overall, the C10 now costs a total of RM4,997.50 in parts and labour, which is a whopping RM2,444.50 (-32.8%) less expensive than before (RM7,442). One quirk is that the cheaper B10 is actually slightly costlier to run at RM5,136.28 over eight years, although that’s still RM2,358.72 (-31.5%) lower than it was previously (RM7,495). There wasn’t an older schedule to refer to for the C10 Plus, but the latest service plan costs a total of RM5,029.36.

Looking at the line items, it isn’t immediately clear where the savings come from; in fact, a couple of the parts are actually marginally more expensive. Also, Leapmotor now charges an extra eight per cent in SST, whereas previously it was included in the labour cost.

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It does seem, however, that the change in coolant has made all the difference, as not only is it a little cheaper, but it also needs to be replaced far less often – now only at the 60th month (fifth year) as opposed to every 24 months (two years). Coolant, after all, is the most expensive scheduled service item in this list, so it’s no surprise the reduction is this big.

The service schedule takes all three cars to the end of their battery warranties, which cover the industry standard of eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first. They also come with a six-year/150,000 km warranty that includes a four-year manufacturer warranty and an additional two years of extended coverage.

It’s been a busy year for Leapmotor Malaysia, which began CKD local assembly of the C10 and B10 at the Stellantis plant in Gurun, Kedah in April and September respectively. The company has big plans for 2027 as well, with the smaller and even more affordable B03X set to go on sale in the first half of the year. More recently, the B10 gained a limited-run Kinetix Edition, exclusively from Cycle & Carriage dealers.