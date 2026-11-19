In Local News / by Danny Tan / 19 November 2026 9:38 am

Click to enlarge

Users of the Lekas Highway, take note. The Kajang-Seremban Highway will be fully closed to traffic for the RHB Lekas Highway Ride 2026 next weekend. The event was originally planned for September 12, but was postponed due to haze.

The 11th edition of the annual cycling event on the E21 is a night affair, so the highway will be closed from 6pm on Saturday, November 28. The closure will be until 4.30 am, Sunday morning. Motorists who ply this KL-Seremban alternative route, take note, plan ahead and use another way.

Event participants, the flag-off time is 8.30 pm, starting with the 105 KM category, followed by the 78 KM, 17 KM and 12 KM rides. With the highway closed at 6pm, make sure you plan your journey and get in early.

The access road entry is at Bandar Teknologi Kajang and you can park there. Note that parking is strictly prohibited at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza and its surroundings, including the highway shoulder and layby area. See the map above.