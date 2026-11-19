In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / by Gerard Lye / 19 November 2026 4:33 pm

A total of 70,519 vehicles were sold in the month of October 2026 according to the latest data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA). This represents an increase of 1.3%, or 910 units, from the 69,609 units recorded for the prior month of September 2026.

Commercial vehicles contributed more percentage-wise to the overall increase, with sales going up by about 8% compared to the less than 1% increase for passenger vehicles compared to September 2026. The association pointed out that sales of pick-up trucks specifically hit 3,740 units last month, which is the highest single-month result so far. This is no doubt buoyed by the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) programme that went live in July.

Compared to the same month last year, October 2026’s figure is down by 7% or 5,472 units. However, the year-to-date (YTD) total of 673,412 units is higher by 3%, or 18,085 units, compared to the 655,327 units recorded for the first ten months of 2025. For the month of November 2026, the association expects sales to continue on an upward momentum due to positive economic outlook as well as year-end promotions by car companies.

Shifting over to vehicle production, October 2026 saw 67,416 units produced, which is 3%, or 1,852 units, more than the same month in 2025. The YTD production tally follows suit, with an increase of 2%, or 11,930 units, to reach 629,623 units.