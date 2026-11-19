In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 10:17 am

Marc Marquez heads into this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix with the opportunity to secure his eighth premier-class MotoGP world championship, potentially wrapping up the title in Saturday’s Sprint race. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider holds a 60-point advantage over Jorge Martin of Aprilia Racing, with Marco Bezzecchi a further 14 points behind in third, as the 2026 season enters its penultimate round at Portimao from November 20 to 22.

There are 74 points still available across the final two rounds, leaving Marquez with a strong advantage as he targets his eighth premier-class crown and seventh in the MotoGP era. The simplest route to the championship for Marquez is victory in Saturday’s Sprint.

Marquez will also be crowned if he gains at least two points on Martin in the 12-lap race, regardless of Bezzecchi’s result. For the championship to remain undecided until Sunday, Marquez must avoid losing more than 23 points to Martin across the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend. He must also limit his points loss to Bezzecchi to 36.

The title opportunity follows a strong Malaysian Grand Prix weekend at Sepang, where Marquez claimed victory to extend his championship advantage, while Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez completed the podium. Alex Marquez is expected to return to action in Portugal after missing the Qatar Grand Prix. The BK8 Gresini Racing rider had been sidelined following further treatment for injuries sustained earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Marquez’s Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia will miss the Portuguese round after suffering fractures to his right foot in a crash during the Qatar GP Sprint. Ducati has confirmed that Iker Lecuona will replace the Italian at Portimao. The WorldSBK rider has already made several MotoGP appearances this season, including standing in for Alex Marquez in Qatar.

The Portuguese Grand Prix is the penultimate round of the 2026 MotoGP season, with the championship concluding at Valencia from November 27 to 29.