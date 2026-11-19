In Local News, Public Transport / by Gerard Lye / 19 November 2026 1:33 pm

Rapid KL has issued a travel guide for those attending the My Chemical Romance concert tour in Malaysia, which will see the New Jersey band perform two nights at TM Stadium Nasional (more commonly known as the Bukit Jalil Stadium) on November 19 and 20, 2026.

Concertgoers are advised to park their vehicles at Park N’ Ride facilities located at selected stations along the LRT Ampang Line, LRT Sri Petaling Line and MRT Putrajaya Line. In total, there are 29 such facilities across these lines, all of which will allow you to make your way to the Bukit Jalil LRT station via train.

Commuters are also advised to follow the designated pedestrian route from the stadium to the Bukit Jalil LRT station, follow the instructions from station staff as well as to be patient and queue in an orderly manner.

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It’s important to note that the Bukit Jalil LRT station will close at 12.30am on each concert night. Depending on where you are heading, you should check Rapid KL’s schedule for the last train departing specific stations.

In general, if you’re using the LRT Sri Petaling Line to get to either the Putra Heights or Sentul Timur stations, you should board the train before 12.30am. If you’re using the LRT Ampang Line or MRT Putrajaya Line, the cutoff time is 12am, while it is 11.30pm for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, Monorel and MRT Kajang Line – refer to the notes in the schedules for more details.