In Local News, Public Transport, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 November 2026 3:47 pm

Ever been carved up by a Rapid On-Demand van because the driver didn’t see you in his/her mirror? Well, I haven’t – from my experience, they are generally driven rather properly.

But safety is safety, so Prasarana has launched a tender for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of blind spot detection systems for 300 Rapid On-Demand vans and 10 demand-responsive transit (DRT) vans. We thought all DRT vans have been known as Rapid On-Demand vans since January 2025; or are those 10 Kumpool vans?

Interested companies must attend a briefing and site visit on November 20, with tender documents available November 23-30. Submissions close December 30. Prasarana does not say when the systems are planned to be installed on the vans.

A dime a dozen by now on new cars, blind spot monitors or blind spot detection systems use sensors or cameras to monitor areas around a vehicle that are not easily visible to the driver, alerting them to the presence of other vehicles or road users to help prevent collisions.