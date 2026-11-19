In Local News, Public Transport, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 19 November 2026 10:14 am

In conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026-2027, Prasarana has launched the seven-day Rapid Kembara pass – for RM110, you get seven days’ unlimited travel on Rapid KL‘s LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT and buses (including MRT feeder buses), Bernama reports. Buy it at Rapid KL customer service counters or on the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app.

The seven-day pass works out cheaper per day (RM15.71) than the existing RM25 one-day pass and RM55 three-day pass (RM18.33 a day). It also gives you discounts and special offers of 10-50% at over 40 participating establishments including tourist spots, F&B outlets and lifestyle businesses, with offers valid for seven days from activation.

“Through our collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, we aim to make Rapid KL the top choice for tourists exploring Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding areas.

“We understand that today’s tourists seek more than just basic transportation as they prioritise a holistic travel experience, one that encompasses visits to exciting destinations and access to special offers at affordable prices,” Prasarana acting president and group COO Dr Prodyut Dutt said.