In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 19 November 2026 2:27 pm

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Prasarana auxiliary police rearrested a man suspected of stealing cables near the MRT Putrajaya Line’s Jinjang station yesterday.

After he was apprehended, Rapid KL realised that the man is a familiar face – they caught him on November 3 for trespassing train tracks and he’s believed to be involved in an attempt to steal cables between Mutiara Damansara and Bandar Utama stations on the MRT Kajang Line.

Then, the man was handed over to PDRM and he was temporary released on bail while awaiting trial. Following this latest incident, the suspect has again been handed over to the cops for further investigations.

Rapid KL says that following repeated incidences of cable theft, it has increased the frequency of monitoring and safety patrols, especially around train tracks and areas designated as high risk. The public transport operator says that it will strengthen cooperation with PDRM to eradicate trespassing and cable theft.

“Rapid KL takes trespassing and cable theft seriously as it can cause danger, damage rail infrastructure and affect train operations and people’s daily commute,” Rapid KL said in a statement, while reminding the public to report any suspicious activities around rail facilities to the authorities.