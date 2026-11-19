In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 11:19 am

Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer Stark Future has raised more than €150 million (RM712.5 million) in fresh funding, bringing its valuation to 1.2 billion euro (RM5.7 billion). The funding round, announced on November 16, 2026, was led by Highland Europe, with participation from Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s 1GT climate investment strategy and Axon Partners Group. Existing shareholders also took part.

The latest valuation represents a 60% increase from the 750 million euro (RM3.56 billion) valuation achieved in September 2025. The round was oversubscribed, with a second closing planned to accommodate additional investors.

Founded in 2020, Stark Future made its name with the VARG electric motorcycle range, covering motocross, enduro and supermoto. The company claims the VARG has become the world’s best-selling enduro motorcycle, outselling combustion-engine rivals.

Stark estimates it has captured around 5% of the global motocross, enduro and supermoto market, valued at €3 billion (RM14.25 billion). The company expects 2026 revenue of approximately 150 million euro (RM712.5 million), up from 115 million euro (RM546 million) in 2025.

It also expects to achieve positive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) this year. The latest funding will support international expansion and development of new electric motorcycle platforms. Stark is also targeting the wider global motorcycle market, which it estimates to be worth 90 billion euro (RM427.5 billion).

Its motorcycles are designed, engineered and manufactured at a 20,000 sq m facility outside Barcelona, Spain. In Malaysia, the electric two-wheeler market is largely focused on urban commuting, with brands such as Blueshark, Eclimo, Treeletrik, Yadea, Zeeho, RydeEV and Ebixon among those represented locally.