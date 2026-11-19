In Cars, International News, Subaru / by Gerard Lye / 19 November 2026 10:12 am

Subaru today launched the new WRX STI Sport R, its first mass-produced, in-house model with a manual transmission since 2019. Priced at 5.48 million yen (about RM141k), it features the heavy-duty TY85 six-speed manual transmission from the previous-generation WRX STI along with other notable improvements.

For a little backstory, Subaru’s in-house models (the BRZ jointly developed with Toyota isn’t part of this range) have been without a manual transmission for years due to Japanese regulations involving emissions. The company did technically offer a WRX with a manual this year with the WRX STI Sport# but that car wasn’t deemed to be mass-produced as it was limited to just 600 units and required customers to enter a lottery for a chance to buy one.

The WRX STI Sport R is more readily available and its TY85 transmission differs from the lighter-duty TY75 unit fitted to export units. The former is beefier and more rigid to handle higher torque loads compared to the latter that has a split-case designed with narrower gears.

Additionally, the TY85 uses a direct rod-style linkage instead of a cable-operated one, with further revisions reducing shift play by up to 60% compared to the older WRX STI. Subaru also took the knowledge it gained from competing in the Super Taikyu Series and implemented a new auto-blip feature dubbed ‘RevSync’.

The FA24 2.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine paired with all-wheel drive also outputs 25 Nm more torque at 375 Nm, matching the figure of export units like what we get in Malaysia. Peak power stays the same at 275 PS (271 hp or 202 kW), with Subaru claiming optimised throttle and boost pressure controls for improved response. There’s also a Sport+ drive mode to maximise torque delivery in response to throttle input.

Other available modes are Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual that affect how the ZF electronically controlled dampers behave. The WRX STI Sport R also comes with six-piston brake callipers at the front and two-piston units at the rear from Brembo, combine with drilled disc rotors. Like with the manual BRZ, the rally-inspired sedan gets the company’s EyeSight ADAS suite.

Despite the name and transmission, this is still not a full-fledged STI model, but it’s as close as we’re going to get for now. Subaru has announced it will launch three manual transmission cars by 2027, and the first is the WRX STI Sport R. The remaining two include a sharper BRZ as well as a performance-focused five-door hatchback previewed by the Performance-B STI concept.