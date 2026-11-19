In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 4:59 pm

Suzuki has reached a major production milestone, with 100 million motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) manufactured worldwide since the Japanese manufacturer’s motorcycle business began in 1952. The milestone was achieved in July 2026 and announced by Suzuki Motor Corporation on November 4, 2026.

Of the 100 million units produced, motorcycles accounted for 97.4 million units, while ATVs made up the remaining 2.77 million units. Suzuki’s motorcycle history began with the 1952 launch of the Power Free, a 36 cc two-stroke motorised bicycle.

The model featured a mechanism that allowed riders to switch between pedal power and engine drive, providing an alternative to conventional bicycles. The next major milestone came in 1982, when Suzuki introduced the LT125, which it describes as the world’s first four-wheel ATV.

The 125 cc four-stroke machine established the foundation for the company’s subsequent KingQuad range of recreational and utility ATVs. Suzuki reached 50 million units in cumulative motorcycle and ATV production in 2004, meaning it took another 22 years to double that figure and reach the 100-million mark.

Today, Suzuki motorcycles are sold in 109 countries, with production taking place at 16 manufacturing plants across 14 countries and regions, including Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China and Colombia. Its ATVs are sold in 22 countries and regions, with production centred at its facility in Georgia, United States.

For the Malaysian market, Suzuki motorcycles are distributed by Suzuki Malaysia, which is part of AFY Mobility Industries (AMI). AMI was appointed Suzuki Motor Corporation’s sole and exclusive assembler, importer and distributor of Suzuki motorcycles in Malaysia in 2020.

Suzuki Malaysia’s current product range covers several segments, from small-capacity commuter motorcycles to large-displacement touring and sport machines. Among the smaller models are the GSX-S150, GSX-R150, Raider R150Fi, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250, alongside the Avenis 125, Burgman 125 Street EX and Burgman 400 scooters.

The larger-capacity range includes the GSX-8S, GSX-8R, GSX-8T and GSX-8TT, as well as the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000GX. Adventure touring options include the V-Strom 250SX, V-Strom 800, V-Strom 800DE, V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE while at the top end of the range are the GSX-R1000R and Hayabusa, as well as dual-purpose offerings including the DR-Z4S and supermoto-style DR-Z4SM.