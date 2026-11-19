In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 19 November 2026 11:28 am

Toyota has introduced a new unibody pick-up truck in Brazil that will compete against comparable models like the Fiat Toro, Ram Rampage, Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Montana and upcoming Renault Niagara. Called the Corolla Deck, it was revealed during the inauguration of Toyota’s second manufacturing plant in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo recently.

According to Motor1, the Corolla Deck was shown wearing XRX and HEV badges, the latter indicating a hybrid powertrain that is shared with the SUV. In Brazil, the hybrid version of the Corolla Cross features a 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four flex-fuel engine augmented by an electric motor drawing power from a 1.3-kWh battery. This setup is also used for the Corolla sedan and is rated at 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW).

Unlike the SUV, the Corolla Deck appears to swap out a rear torsion beam for independent rear suspension. Toyota isn’t providing further details, so what was shown at the inauguration event is all we have to work with for now.

Visually, the pick-up truck retains some of the elements seen on its SUV sibling like the headlamps, front doors and squared-off wheel arches. Obvious differences are the more rugged front bumper and revised body to accommodate the bed, which also warrants new rear doors that have a pointed end rising from the beltline.

At the rear, the tailgate sports a light bar that is bookended by small taillights, joined by a wide step to make it easier to get into the bed. Those top rails are also attention-grabbing as they terminate well beyond the roof and appear as the truck’s “ears.”