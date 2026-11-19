In Bikes, International Bike News, WSBK, ZXMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2026 1:04 pm

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMoto is targeting the FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP) title in 2027, following an impressive debut season that saw it finish second in the riders’ standings. The company is also preparing an upgraded 820 RR-R three-cylinder sportbike for homologation ahead of next year’s campaign.

The announcement was made at EICMA 2026 in Milan, where ZXMoto executives, team management and riders Valentin Debise and Federico Caricasulo discussed the manufacturer’s racing achievements and plans for the future. ZXMoto exceeded expectations in its first WorldSSP season, with French rider Debise securing six race victories and finishing runner-up in the 2026 championship while also claiming third place in the constructors’ standings.

Debise’s six victories made him the rider with the most wins in the 2026 season, while he also recorded nine additional podium finishes. The results were particularly significant for a manufacturer making its first appearance in the championship.

The 2027 campaign will see ZXMoto retain Debise and Italian rider Federico Caricasulo. While Debise is aiming for the championship, Caricasulo has set himself a target of finishing in the top five and regularly fighting at the front of the field.

The biggest development for next season will be the introduction of the ZXMoto 820 RR-R, an upgraded version of the current 820RR. ZXMOTO racing director Jesus Rincon said the manufacturer intends to secure FIM homologation for the new model ahead of its 2027 WorldSSP campaign.

The RR-R is described as a step up from the existing motorcycle, although ZXMoto has yet to disclose detailed technical specifications or performance figures. The manufacturer is also looking beyond WorldSSP and will be ready to enter the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in 2028, subject to the opportunity to join the series.

Founder Zhang Xue has set an even bigger ambition for the company, targeting championship victories in all three racing categories and becoming the world’s leading motorcycle brand by 2035. For Malaysian buyers, ZXMOTO’s racing ambitions come as its presence in the local market continues to grow. The 2027 ZXMoto 820RR was recently announced for Malaysia at RM39,888, excluding road tax and insurance.

The road-going 820RR uses an 818.8 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder engine producing 134.6 PS at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It is equipped with a slipper clutch, bidirectional quickshifter, adjustable suspension and dual-channel ABS.

Whether the more track-focused 820 RR-R eventually makes its way into Malaysian showrooms remains to be seen, but ZXMoto’s strong debut in WorldSSP gives the Chinese manufacturer an increasingly credible platform to challenge established names in the middleweight sportbike market.