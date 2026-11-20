In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 20 November 2026 6:29 pm

The order books for the BMW iX3 L may have been open in China since August, but would-be buyers have waited months for their cars – and they will finally get their cars at the end of the month. The BMW Brilliance Shenyang plant has finally rolled out production units of the lengthened electric SUV, with sales and deliveries officially starting on November 25, Autohome reports.

Munich has acknowledged the long wait, recently thanking users on social media for “every expression of patience and trust” over the past three months. Those looking to purchase its sedan sibling, the i3 L, won’t have to wait nearly as long, as it is set to be launched just two days later on November 27, at the Auto Guangzhou show.

“With the arrival of a new generation, BMW is entering a new era in China,” said BMW Group member of production Johann Wieland. “In the coming months, we will rapidly bring more models into production to further enrich our product lineup for Chinese customers.”

The iX3 L is offered in the Middle Kingdom in three variants, these being the 30L, 40L xDrive and 50L xDrive. The first two of these is unique to China, with the 30L making 265 PS (195 kW) and 500 Nm of torque and the 40L xDrive producing 374 PS (275 kW) and 565 Nm. The top-spec 50L xDrive, meanwhile, is the same as the short-wheelbase model we get here and churns out 469 PS (345 kW) and 645 Nm.

Juicing the 30L’s single rear motor is a 77 kWh LFP battery in place of the less popular NMC packs of the other models, delivering 630 km of range on China’s admittedly lenient CLTC cycle (expect over 500 km on the WLTP cycle). Meanwhile, the 86.9 kWh unit on the 40L and 113.4 kWh one in the 50L deliver a CLTC range of 702 km (around 600 km WLTP) and 919 km (around 780 km WLTP) respectively, compared to 805 km WLTP for the SWB 50 xDrive.

The iX3 L continues to come as standard with an 800-volt electrical architecture, with DC charging times from 10 to 80% quoted at 22 minutes for the 30L and 21 minutes for the 40L (at 300 kW) and 50L (at 400 kW).

However, the 30L and 40L can only accept up to 7 kW of AC charging and take over 10.75 and 13 hours respectively for a full charge, while the 50L supports 11 kW for a 11.25 hour recharge. By comparison, our 50 xDrive can take up to 22 kW for a full charge in 5.5 hours.

Measuring 4,885 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,634 mm tall, the iX3 L is 103 mm longer than the standard iX3, with even more than that (108 mm) going into the 3,005 mm wheelbase. Beyond the longer rear doors, it also gains a concentric L pattern on the rear quarter light windows, as well as a new 22-inch wheel option and regular pull-up door handles instead of pop-out ones to conform to the country’s incoming ban on hidden handles.

Inside, the LWB model is set apart through thicker seats with longer bases and a built-in front passenger leg rest (50L only), as well as rear seats that can recline up to 121 degrees. Ventilated front seats and rear head pillows come as standard (global markets don’t get them), joining heated front and rear seats and a massaging driver’s seat.

With production now at full steam, we hopefully won’t have to wait long for the iX3 L to arrive in Malaysia. In fact, the car has appeared on the local website, suggesting that it will be offered in 40L xDrive trim when it replaces the SWB 50 xDrive, which is likely already sold out.

Colour options appear to have been trimmed to just four, these being Space Silver, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Polarised Grey. Meanwhile, the two-tone interior can be specced in either Castanea (red) or black, with no blue or white scheme as seen in China.

We expect stocks to arrive in the new year, with pricing likely being much lower than the RM378,800 commanded by the SWB model, given the preferential income and excise duty rates for EVs made in China. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.