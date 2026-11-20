In Cars, Honda, International News / by Anthony Lim / 20 November 2026 2:54 pm

It was initially suggested that the world premiere for it would happen on December 1, but Honda has unveiled its all-new Avancier, giving the three-row SUV its global reveal online, presenting a first look at the exterior and interior of the vehicle and the technologies that it will feature.

The seven-seater is an important vehicle for the brand, being not just the first Honda hybrid model to bear the new H mark, but the first series model to feature its newly-developed mid-sized platform and be equipped with its Honda Hybrid next-generation hybrid system badging.

Its exterior design is based on a new design language the brand calls Grand Jouney, with the concept behind this combining a cutting-edge look with sporty characteristics. In terms of design specifics, slim LED headlamps lights paired with a bold grille presents a sharp, solid face, while the side profile features a horizontally-oriented, flowing structure and simple body surfacing with minimal contours.

At the back, you’ll find a tapered rear fascia with combination lights marked by straight lines and 90-degree angles, which accentuate the pronounced fender flares, creating a sporty stance. The lines flow quite well as presented in the images, and the shape feels organic – there’s also very little visual clutter, courtesy of flush outer door handles and a thin tailgate spoiler with a concealed rear wiper. A larger, more visually refined CR-V? Well, it does give those vibes.

Inside, in what must be viewed as a response to Chinese competition, the automaker has put significant effort into delivering a cabin that has “meticulous craftsmanship,” “high-quality mobility experience” and a “welcoming environment.”

What this translates to is a clean-looking dashboard that is generally free of switches and buttons, with all functions consolidated on a large centre information display. Novelties include a large 15-inch horizontal touchscreen, multi-colour ambient lighting and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with plenty of control switchgear as well as an unfettered centre console, which eschews the usual gearshift for a column-mounted one.

For second-row occupants, the automaker says the design team strived to create a relaxing, limousine-like space creating a high-quality welcoming environment. The door linings feature a flowing design extending from front-to-rear, while large armrests are provided for the left and right seats (which are heated and ventilated), ensuring a spacious, comfortable space for both second-row passengers.

A panoramic roof, which extends all the way to the third-row area helps, aids spatial perception further. Elsewhere, attention has been paid to ease of ingress and egress for third-row occupant by optimising the shape of door sills and through other design features.

There’s a brief mention of some kit the Avancier will get, and this includes a 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System with Dolby Atmos as well as a voice recognition function that will enable occupants to control various features such as the air conditioning unit.

Also making its way on to the car is Remote In-Cabin View and Remote Surround View, which allows owners to use a smartphone to remotely check the cabin and external surroundings of their parked vehicle.

As for the tech, the Avancier is the automaker’s first model to be equipped with the Honda Hybrid next-generation hybrid system, which is an evolution of the present e:HEV. Powertrain details were not revealed, but the Avancier should feature a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle mill that has been heavily-redesigned from its present iteration.

Now with direct injection, the revised mill’s higher rpm efficiency has been improved by 30% compared to the current engine. Other advancements include an expansion of range where the engine operates most efficiently (by up to 40%) and an increase in efficiency, with fuel economy set to improve by more than 10%.

The SUV will also be the first Honda model to feature the DualPower eAWD electric all-wheel-drive system, which drives and controls the front and rear wheels independently by separate motors, and it will of course come with Honda S+ Shift, which debuted on the Prelude.

As for the new mid-size platform, which will also find its way on to the next-gen CR-V and Civic, it’s quite the tech showcase. Being 90 kg lighter than the current one, the modular design promises improved driving stability and driving experience. We’ve detailed the new underpinnings as well as revamped hybrid powertrain from when we sampled both late last year – read our detailed report on the tech here.

Elsewhere, the Avancier will be equipped with the automaker’s Motion Management System integrated control technology. Applying highly precise vehicle state estimation and posture control technologies amassed through Honda robotics development, the system integrates control of braking force, driving force and other vehicle dynamics to stabilise vehicle behaviour and help the driver control the vehicle exactly as intended in a wide range of driving situations.

The Avancier is scheduled to be rolled out to markets, primarily in Asia, including Thailand, Japan and China from next year, so expect more info on tech and equipment specifications to come about in the months to come. For now, what do you think of the Honda Avancier? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.