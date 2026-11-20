In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 20 November 2026 11:23 am

The eight-generation Hyundai Elantra wowed us when it was unveiled in June with its sharp, edgy design that was a world away from that of previous generations. However, the company has finally announced the engine lineup for the C-segment sedan at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and to be honest, it has left us a little underwhelmed given its forward-looking styling.

Forget the seventh gen’s myriad of options; from launch at least, there will be just two variants, both naturally aspirated. The base 2.0 litre Smartstream Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine is the sole pure petrol option, making 149 PS and mated to a CVT that Hyundai calls an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The company claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 14.3 km per litre (7.0 litres per 100 km) on Korea’s seemingly strict cycle.

Meanwhile, the Elantra Hybrid calls upon a carryover 1.6 litre four-pot, an electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Compared to the outgoing model, total system output has increased from 141 PS to 157 PS, thanks to the motor’s output being boosted from 44 PS to 61 PS, as well as the battery capacity jumping from 1.32 kWh to 1.49 kWh.

Finalised fuel consumption figures have yet to be released, but Hyundai is targeting an impressive 22.5 km per litre (4.4 litres per 100 km) on the US’ similarly strict EPA cycle. Other highlights include an updated regenerative braking system – adjustable through steering paddles – that includes a one-pedal driving mode, plus a Stay Mode that allows the air con and other accessories to run with the engine off for up to 30 minutes.

Under the skin, the new Elantra’s construction features an increased use of ultra-high-strength steel to increase structural rigidity. Reinforcement in certain areas improve crash protection, handling stability and refinement, while an optional acoustic windscreen, improved mirror sealing, new carpets and updated suspension components further reduce noise.

Those suspension components include new dampers and bushing that better absorb road impact, reducing low-frequency road noise while retaining through-corner composure. As before, the petrol model uses a torsion beam at the rear, with the Hybrid employing multilinks.

Five months on, the Elantra’s striking styling – based on the latest Art of Steel design language – continues to shock and awe, with its austere lines and surfacing a world away from the car’s swoopy predecessor. Details include sharp H-Edge lighting at the front and rear, heavily-flared fenders and an upright glasshouse for a clearly-defined three-box shape.

A unique design cue is the body-coloured C-pillar that separates the triangular rear quarter light from the rest of the windows. Three new colour options will be made available, these being Graphene Green, Kodiak Blue (in pearl and matte) and Raptor Grey Matte.

Measuring 4,795 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,425 mm tall, the new Elantra is 85 mm longer, 30 mm wider and ten millimetres taller than before, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is 30 mm longer. The increased dimensions and slimmer front seats are claimed to deliver 993 mm of rear legroom (+29 mm) and 958 mm of rear headroom (+18 mm), said to be best in class.

The interior is also a departure from the old car, taking after the Ioniq 3. The “Curve of Upholstery” design features a symmetrical dashboard with a tubular lower section – a shape also seen on the door armrests and the centre console. There are also USB-C ports outputting up to 100 watts, capable of charging a 14-inch MacBook Pro at full speed.

The big news here is the Android-based Pleos Connect infotainment system, operated through a 12.9-inch touchscreen and coming with generative Gleo AI voice control. Instrumentation is handled by a separate slimline display, while physical audio and air con buttons, toggles and knobs continue to feature (thankfully). Dual Qi wireless chargers, ventilated seats, the Hyundai Digital Key 2 and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system are optional.

In the US, the Elantra comes standard with the latest SmartSense driver assists, including second-gen autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist, plus blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, blind spot cameras, a camera-based driver attention monitor, rear seat reminder with child presence detection and a door opening warning. Remote park assist is also offered in other markets.