In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Gerard Lye / 20 November 2026 11:15 am

The fourth-generation Nissan Elgrand will be launched at this year’s Thailand International Motor Expo that runs from December 1 to 13 (press preview is on day one), reports Headlightmag. First making its global debut in Tokyo, Japan last October, the premium MPV is currently open for registrations of interest (ROI) and will arrive in Thailand as a fully-imported (CBU) model.

According to the ROI page, the Elgrand will launch with the brand’s e-Power hybrid system. In Japan, this features a ZR15DDTe 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine making 140 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) and 228 Nm of torque that acts solely as a generator for a 1.8-kWh lithium-ion battery.

The battery then powers two electric motors, with the front YM52 unit being rated at 205 PS (202 hp or 151 kW) and 330 Nm. Meanwhile, the rear MM45 motor serves up 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 195 Nm. Both motors each have a single reduction gear and together form the car’s e-4orce all-wheel drive system.

As the petrol engine does not drive the wheels at all, the Elgrand acts like an electric vehicle (EV). The e-Power system has already been introduced in Malaysia in the Kicks and Serena. Also touted on the page is intelligent dynamic suspension that works to minimise body roll as well as ProPilot that is part of the brand’s Safety Shield.

As JDM MPVs have to conform to the size constraints of standard automated parking systems in their home country, the Elgrand at 4,995 mm long, 1,895 mm wide and 1,975 mm tall is comparable in size to close rivals, the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, and even shares the same wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The Nissan will be looking to distinguish itself with its “private lounge” interior and e-Power system.

Pricing will be a big focal point too, as the Alphard in Thailand ranges from 3.59 million to 4.59 million baht (about RM435k to RM556k), while the Vellfire is offered in a sole variant priced at 3.59 million baht (RM435k) – all variants are hybrids.

The imminent arrival of the Elgrand in Thailand opens up the possibility of a Malaysian introduction, although Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has not revealed any plans. The company did show the Hyper Tourer concept that previewed the latest Elgrand back in 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), so maybe, hopefully? Are you interested? Mind you, we used to get the Elgrand.

2026 Nissan Elgrand at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show