In BYD, Denza, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 20 November 2026 9:46 am

BYD Malaysia has officially rolled out BYD Flash Charging in the country, introducing the ultra-fast DC charging network yesterday alongside the launch of the 2027 Denza D9. The company announced that 12 charging points will be available at Denza showrooms and strategic locations by the end of this year.

This will provide early access to customers with compatible vehicles in its product portfolio, which at present are the Denza Z9GT and the new D9. By next year, the company is aiming to have 130 Flash Charging locations in place across the country.

This comes after its June announcement in which it confirmed plans to introduce the tech in Malaysia. Following that, the carmaker inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gentari in October, selecting the latter as its local deployment partner.

The ultra-fast DC chargers – which can operate at up to 1,500 kW – can top up a compatible EV like the Z9GT and D9 from a 10 to 70% SoC in just five minutes and to 97% in nine minutes under optimal conditions. Other BYDs are also compatible with the fast chargers, although maximum charging speed for them will depend on each model’s capabilities.

In terms of developing the network away from Denza facilities, BYD said it is working with Gentari to explore suitable locations and supporting infrastructure, including Petronas stations and key intercity corridors connecting major population centres.

Both parties have also said that they will explore opportunities to introduce BYD Flash Charging at selected highway rest and service areas, and will also be looking at battery energy storage systems (BESS), which will enable the technology to function without straining the grid.

Pricing for use has not been indicated, but new Denza D9 (and Z9GT) owners won’t have to fork out a sen to use Flash Charging until early 2028. In conjunction with the launch of the network, BYD Malaysia announced that it is offering new D9 owners one year of complimentary BYD Flash Charging.

Until December 8, owners can simply drive into any operational BYD Flash Charging facility at Denza showrooms, plug in and charge, with no app download, registration or setup required. From December 9, onwards, the complimentary charging privilege will transition to the BYD Flash Charging App, allowing owners to continue enjoying free charging at operational BYD Flash Charging facilities until December 31, 2027. This offer will also apply to Z9GT owners.