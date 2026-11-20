In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 20 November 2026 6:22 pm

Carro’s MV15 (formerly B5) ownership transfer inspection is now available in Melaka and Muar. The two new centres bring Carro’s MV15 network to six, joining the four in the Klang Valley, in Glenmarie, Klang, Kajang and Wangsa Melawati.

If you’re selling your car or handing it over to a family member, the car has to pass an MV15 inspection before JPJ will process the transfer. The inspection fee is the same RM30 you’d pay at Puspakom, and with a RM5 processing fee and SST, the total comes to RM37.80.

Carro’s Melaka and Muar MV15 centres

The Melaka centre is in Taman Teknologi Cheng, while the Muar centre is in Pusat Perniagaan Sinar Jaya, off Jalan Lama.

Carro Melaka MV15 Inspection Centre

No. 16, Jalan TTC 38, Taman Teknologi Cheng, 75250 Cheng, Melaka

(Google Maps)

Carro Muar MV15 Inspection Centre

No. 1-D, GF & 1st Floor, Jalan Perniagaan Sinar Jaya, Pusat Perniagaan Sinar Jaya, Jalan Lama, 84000 Muar, Johor

(Google Maps)

How to book

Book online on Carro’s website: fill in your details and choose the centre, date and time. Payment is made online when you book.

What gets checked

Most inspections take about half an hour. The MV15 inspection covers:

the chassis and engine numbers, checked against the registration to confirm the car is original

the light transmittance of the windscreen and windows, to check that the tint is within the limit

signs of cut-and-join work on the body

The checks are carried out by Carro’s JPJ-certified vehicle inspectors, and the results are sent directly to JPJ’s system.

Carro’s Klang Valley MV15 centres

Carro Glenmarie MV15 Inspection Centre

Temasya Square Glenmarie, 24 Jalan Penguasa B U1/53 B, Section U1, Temasya Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Klang MV15 Inspection Centre

7, 11-1, Jalan Ramin 1, Bandar Botanik, 41200 Klang, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Kajang MV15 Inspection Centre

43-G, Jalan TTDI Grove 7/1, Taman TTDI Grove, 43000 Kajang, Selangor

(Google Maps)

Carro Wangsa Melawati MV15 Inspection Centre

14, Jalan Wangsa Setia 3, Wangsa Melawati, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

(Google Maps)

To get your car inspected, book your MV15 slot online here.

GALLERY: Carro Kajang MV15 inspection centre

