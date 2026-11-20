In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 20 November 2026 2:56 pm

Previewed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July, the Geely Okavango has finally gone on sale in the archiapelago today. The three-row SUV is built at Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant, giving us a good idea of the upgrades we can expect for its Malaysian twin, the X90.

Firstly, despite being a CBU import, the Okavango is quite a bit cheaper than what the X90 costs over here. It’s offered in a single variant at 439.9 million rupiah (RM99,000), but for a limited time, a special promo drops the price to just 409.9 million rupiah (RM92,300).

Contrast that to the X90, which is currently priced between RM99,800 to RM115,800 with a RM7,000 rebate still in place. The Coolray was also less expensive vis-à-vis the X50, but that car had the older model’s exterior design, albeit with the facelift’s interior.

The Okavango, however, features the latest design introduced in China on the facelifted Haoyue L last year. This update gives the car a significantly different face, with a massive hexagonal “infinite waterfall” (not Infinite Weave?) grille flanked by sharp trapezoidal LED projector headlights (finally, no more reflectors) and large air intakes forming an X-shaped front bumper. This design was later used on the Emgrand facelift and the new Proton S70 RS.

At the back, the Okavango gains full-width “lava flow” taillights and a number plate recess moved from the bumper to the tailgate, the latter dispensing with the X90’s controversial design. A large black valance with (likely fake) twin tailpipes has sprouted below, but while the Haoyue L got new wheels, the Indonesian model retains the existing car’s 19-inch rollers.

Carryover components continue to feature on the inside, where the Okavango dispenses with the Haoyue L’s all-new interior for the same exact design as the X90, replete with infinity symbol-shaped centre air-con vents. The 12.3-inch widescreen infotainment touchscreen has also been retained and appears to use the same Atlas interface as the Proton.

Elsewhere, the Indonesian spec includes a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 360-degree camera setup, but with a seven-seater layout. This puts the kit count around the same as the midrange X90 Prime variant, which is priced at RM109,800 – an over RM15,000 premium.

Unfortunately, the Okavango remains bare-boned safety-wise, coming with six airbags and stability control but without any driver assists – not even autonomous emergency braking. This follows in the footsteps of the X90, which had its ADAS kit deleted during its MC update in March, resulting in ASEAN NCAP downgrading its five-star rating to just a single star.

Power comes from the 1.5 litre BHE15-EFZ turbo four-cylinder engine, introduced on the X90 with the MC. It makes slightly less horsepower than the Malaysian market at 174 PS, although peak torque holds steady at 290 Nm. A seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

With the facelift already in production, Proton will likely give the X90 a similarly wide-ranging update soon, likely in the new year. Of course, the car was only tweaked a few months ago, but that hasn’t stopped the national carmaker before – the S70 RS is due to be launched in a couple of weeks, just ten months after its own MC update.