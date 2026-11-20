In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 20 November 2026 6:09 pm

The government should look into awarding vehicle concessions to different companies based on different vehicle categories in order to move away from the single-supplier monopoly under the existing arrangement with fleet management company Spanco, said the public accounts committee (PAC).

In a statement, PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said concessions could be offered other companies according to vehicle categories, which could include vans, buses, four-wheel drives, ambulances and motorcycles.

The call to move beyond the monopoly was among a series of suggestions made by the committee in its follow-up report on government vehicle management under the existing concession agreement, The Edge reports.

In it, the committee proposed that the concession model be extended to cover vehicles involved in critical services and heavy-duty use (such as ambulances) to ensure vehicles remain available and can be replaced quickly following breakdowns or accidents.

In its original report released on July 9, PAC said that various weaknesses in contract management and governance practices had led to delays in replacing vehicles whose lease terms had expired. This resulted in the government incurring additional costs related to extended leases and maintenance. Furthermore, there were delays in both the imposition and collection of penalties for the late delivery of vehicles.

To address the issue, the PAC outlined recommendations, which saw follow-up action being taken by the finance ministry. While broadly satisfied with the ministry’s response to its recommendations in the original report, the PAC said there were still matters that needed to be addressed, including the need for the government to finalise and enforce a supplementary agreement with Spanco to address costs incurred when vehicles remain in use beyond their lease periods, and also to look beyond Spanco for its fleet vehicle needs.

Established in 1988, Spanco was given a 25-year concession agreement in 1993 to provide and lease vehicles with full maintenance services for the government. At the end of December 2018, the agreement expired and the government called for tenders in February 2019 for a contract to supply, maintain and manage its fleet of official cars for the next 15 years.

In the interim period, Spanco was given two extensions of six months each in 2019 to continue managing the fleet until the end of that year, with a further third extension reportedly given until June 2020. Following an open tender, the Naza-Berjaya consortium secured a letter of intent for the concession in 2019. However, the letter was terminated in 2020, and Spanco subsequently signed a new agreement on January 31, 2022, covering a 15-year concession from July 2022 to July 2037.

In July 2023, Berjaya group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the Naza-Berjaya consortium had its LoI terminated unfairly before the accrual award was set to be announced. A lawsuit was filed against the finance ministry and Spanco, with Tan claiming that the contract was awarded to Spanco despite the consortium winning the bid with an offer that is RM700 million less than Spanco’s. He also called for an MACC investigation on the issue.