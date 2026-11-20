In GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 November 2026 5:38 pm

The Malaysian market launch of the GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV was held in the Piazza at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, which is also the venue for GWM Gateway 2026 that is ongoing this weekend, November 20 to 22.

This is a brand and technology showcase to be held over three days, located in an indoor setup where its heritage and vision, its journey in Malaysia, the Hi2 and Hi4 hybrid powertrain systems, and the Souo S2000 cruiser motorcycle are exhibited.

The Guiyuan platform is shown as the basis for several powertrain types, such as internal combustion, hydrogen fuel-cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains. The five powertrain types will be used in a total of seven vehicle categories, with more than 50 models planned on this platform.

One such model on this platform – also known as the One platform – is the Wey V9X that is shown today at GWM Gateway 2026, the brand’s six-seater flagship plug-in hybrid SUV that is priced in China from 349,800 yuan (RM215,767).

Beyond the four-wheeled realm, GWM also brought along the Souo S2000 touring motorcycle, which is from GWM subsidiary Great Wall Souo Motor.

Designed as a direct rival to the Honda Gold Wing, among other high-end touring motorcycles, key similarities between the Souo S2000 and the Gold Wing include the Hossack double wishbone front suspension layout, and a horizontally oppposed cylinder engine configuration.

The Souo S2000 marginally trumps the Gold Wing in the numbers stakes, with a 2.0 litre flat-eight engine that makes 153 hp at 6,500 rpm and 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm, compared to the Honda’s 1.8 litre flat-six that does 125 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Both employ shaft final drive and dual-clutch transmission with an electric reverse gear, with the GWM getting another one-up in the latter with eight speeds.

The Souo S2000 is also comparable to its Japanese counterpart in other key measures, such as its 740 mm seat height (Gold Wing 745 mm), a 22.5 litre fuel tank (Gold Wing 20 litres), and a kerb weight of 419 kg (Gold Wing 391 kg). More about the Souo S2000 touring motorcycle here.

The GWM Gateway 2026 showcase is ongoing in the Piazza at Pavilion Bukit Jalil this weekend, November 20 to 22 from 10am to 10pm.