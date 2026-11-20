In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Mick Chan / 20 November 2026 1:11 pm

GWM Malaysia has rolled out the Wey V9X flagship SUV at the ongoing GWM Gateway event in Bukit Jalil, following yesterday’s official Malaysian launch of the Ora 5 Hi2 HEV.

The Wey V9X is a considerably-sized vehicle, measuring 5,205 mm long, 2,025 mm wide and 1,825 mm tall with a 3,050 mm wheelbase. The example here is a left-hand-drive unit, and specifications are indicative of the model offered in the Chinese market, says GWM Malaysia.

Shown earlier this year at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, the Wey V9X is the brand’s flagship six-seater plug-in hybrid SUV with an 800-volt electrical architecture. The first from the company to be built on its GWM One platform, the Wey V9X features the manufacturer’s in-house 6C ultra-fast charging cells which enables a five-minute charge to add 200 km of battery range.

Some details appear to have changed since the Wey V9X was shown in Beijing. The example in China was said to have a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine as part of its hybrid powertrain, producing a combined 550 kW or 748 PS.

According to GWM Malaysia, the setup for the Wey V9X shown locally is the Super Hi4 electric AWD system that is comprised of a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine and a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission with two electric motors (one on each axle), though powertrain output figures for this showing of the Wey V9X were not disclosed. This is claimed to propel the Wey V9X from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

For electric drive, the Wey V9X draws from a 64.7 kWh battery that is claimed to offer pure electric range of up to 312 km on the WLTC cycle, and a combined range of up to 1,300 km (WLTC).

In terms of chassis, the Wey V9X is said to feature rear-wheel steering with angles of up to 10 degrees in each direction. In China, the Wey V9X gets air suspension.

Said to draw inspiration from Chinese design, the Wey V9X wears a front fascia that is inspired by “the tiered eaves of traditional Chinese architecture”, while its tail lights echo the “upturned lines of ancient roofs”, and the curves of its panels are inspired by Ding porcelain.

Inside, right-hand-side (passenger side) seat of the second row zero-gravity seats – commonly used as the “boss seat” – is capable of reclining by up to 123 degrees, and has a 20-point massage function including four massage points in the leg rest.

Further creature comforts include seat heating, ventilation and massage for the first and second rows, while the third row gets seat heating; all three rows benefit from sunshades. In here, its passive safety equipment list features seven airbags, including a far-side airbag that aims to reduce the risk of collision between occupants.

Displays in the Wey V9X consist of dual 17.3-inch displays in the centre and on the front passenger side, while the driver gets a 12.3-inch instrument display. Second- and third-row passengers also get a view of the 21.4-inch entertainment screen.

Audio output is by a 31-speaker Dolby Atmos system that offers independent audio zones for front and rear occupants; the Wey V9X’s system was previously reported to output 3,080 watts.

In terms of active safety, the Wey V9X gets features including AEB and autonomous emergency steering. Advanced driving assistance systems is of Level 2 capability, with an equipment set comprised of 11 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, three millimetre-wave radar units, and one lidar unit.

The GWM Wey V9X went on sale in its native China in May this year, in three variants from 349,800 yuan (RM215,767) to 389,800 yuan (RM240,464), according to Car News China. What do you think of the brand’s flagship PHEV SUV, and how much do you think it should be priced in Malaysia?

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GALLERY: 2026 GWM Wey V9X at Auto China 2026, Beijing