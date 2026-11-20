In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 November 2026 10:39 am

Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) detained 25 motorcycles and detected three illegal speed-testing cases during a special enforcement operation in Kota Bharu on November 19. All 25 riders were aged between 13 and 17, with 10 aged 16, seven aged 17, six aged 15, and one each aged 13 and 14.

The operation involved 59 JPJ enforcement personnel targeting illegal racing and speed testing. Three cases were investigated under Section 42A(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which came into force on October 16 following amendments to the Act.

The provision allows enforcement action against illegal racing and speed testing without requiring an accident, injury or fatality to occur. JPJ issued 196 notices during the operation, including 126 summonses, 22 vehicle prohibition notices and 23 inspection orders. Another 25 motorcycles were detained under Section 64(1).

The main offences involved technical defects and unauthorised modifications (52 cases), expired road tax (23), lack of insurance (23), riding without a competent driving licence (17) and underage riding. Motorcycles found with non-compliant components were detained under Section 59 for up to 48 hours. Owners must restore them to their original specifications or risk having their motorcycles seized under Section 64.

Under Section 42A, first-time offenders face a fine of RM2,000 to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both. Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said enforcement against illegal racing and speed testing would continue without compromise.