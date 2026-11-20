In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 November 2026 9:44 am

KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) has introduced two EV rubbish compactor lorries – among the nation’s first – that will be trialled in Selangor for six months, Bernama reports.

According to industry estimates, the lorries are expected to each cut carbon dioxide emissions by 10-20 tonnes annually (or 25-40% versus diesel equivalents) and save RM25k-40k in annual energy costs, depending on distance travelled, electricity consumption and prevailing tariffs. Actual savings will be assessed throughout the trial.

“These electric compactor lorries can travel between 180 and 220 km while carrying a load, matching the operating range of diesel-powered compactor lorries,” KDEBWM MD Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir told Media Selangor, while Sinar Harian reports that DC charging takes 2-4 hours and that tests in China have yielded a 375 km range.

Carried out in collaboration with local technology company Horwing Technology, the proof-of-concept will evaluate vehicle performance, electricity consumption, operational efficiency, maintenance costs and suitability under actual operating conditions.

The two lorries are proposed for commercial and industrial waste transportation operations around Shah Alam. If the trial proves successful, KDEBWM plans to introduce EV roll-on roll-off (RORO) lorries as the next phase of its electrification efforts.

We’re not rubbish lorry experts, but we think electricity suits them to a tee – stop-start all the time, lots of idling, low speeds and generally fixed short-distance routes. Plus, how many of you have been rudely roused in the morning by a loud diesel engine? That’s for night owls; for all you early birds on your morning jogs, it’d be nice not to smell any diesel fumes too – although you’d still be smelling lots of other things.