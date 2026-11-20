In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 20 November 2026 4:26 pm

Malaysian mobility platform Kummute by Kumpool and Singapore’s Zig by ComfortDelGro have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand point-to-point cross-border services between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Under the partnership, ride requests will be fulfilled by vehicles from either network, enabling Kummute and Zig to draw on a larger combined pool of vehicles to serve customers travelling between the two cities. This partnership comes as Kummute and Zig join the enhanced ‘Cross-Border Taxi Scheme’ as licensed ride-hailing (known in Malaysia as e-hailing) operators.

By making cross-border travel more accessible and convenient, the expanded service will better serve business and leisure travellers who make regular trips between Singapore and JB, while contributing to stronger connectivity and economic ties on both sides of the Causeway, Kummute said in a statement.

From December 14, Kummute customers can book their cross-border trip via the Kummute app with pick-ups from anywhere in Malaysia and drop-offs available anywhere in Singapore.

For journeys from Singapore to JB, pick-ups will initially be available at four designated locations: Ban San Street Terminal (near Bugis); near VivoCity (HarbourFront MRT); near Century Square Shopping Mall (Tampines MRT); and Joo Koon (Joo Koon MRT). Drop-offs will be available anywhere in Malaysia. Wider point-to-point pick-ups from Singapore will be progressively introduced in the future.

Rides can be booked from seven days to two hours before travel, with fixed fares shown upfront for greater certainty. The service will operate 24/7, with customer support available through Kummute’s customer service hotline at 012-7738840.

“Every day, hundreds of thousands of people cross the Causeway to work, study, do business and see their families, and they deserve a cross-border journey that is as easy to book as a ride across town. By joining forces with Zig, we are bringing together two trusted networks on either side of the border, giving travellers more vehicles, upfront fares and greater confidence whichever direction they are heading,” said Lim Han Weng, director of Kumpool.

“We recognise the importance of reliable and convenient transport between Singapore and Johor Bahru. Through our partnership with Kummute, we are improving access to cross-border travel while making it easier for customers to plan and book their journeys, with upfront fixed fares and the flexibility of booking through the Zig app or our customer service hotline,” said Michael Huang, Comfort Delgro Zig, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business.