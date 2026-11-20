In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 November 2026 3:45 pm

Remember the bill passed by the US Senate commerce committee in July proposing banning the import, production, sale and resale of vehicles from manufacturers in which Chinese shareholders hold more than 15%, when Mercedes-Benz is 9.98%-owned by BAIC and 9.69% by Geely founder Li Shufu?

Well, US lawmakers are now seeking details of Mercedes-Benz’s Chinese ownership, business relationships and technology partnerships, with China committee chair John Moolenaar and Democrat Ro Khanna saying Chinese investors’ roughly 20% stake in the German carmaker raises concerns over their potential influence on its operations.

Reuters reports that the lawmakers have also raised questions about Mercedes-Benz’s technology partnerships with Chinese companies including Hesai, Tencent and Momenta.

The committee asked Mercedes-Benz 24 questions in a letter, covering areas such as potential Chinese government influence over the company’s strategic decisions, technology sharing, access to proprietary research and development, and the use of Chinese components in vehicles manufactured or sold in the US. The letter requested answers and relevant documents by December 1.

The committee published the full letter on its website on November 17. In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said it had received the letter and will cooperate. “Our shareholders have no management board seats and no management authority,” the carmaker said, adding that it “has long supported measures designed to protect US national security, and any suggestion that the company opposes those objectives is incorrect.”

The proposed legislation is still pending full Senate approval, but according to Reuters, Republican Bernie ​Moreno has said the final ​legislation will ensure that Mercedes-Benz ⁠is not banned in the US, and that discussions are ongoing on how to ensure Volvo, majority-owned by Geely, can continue to sell cars there.