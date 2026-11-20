In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 November 2026 9:47 am

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 4,542 of Malaysia’s 6,581 road deaths in 2025, or about 69% of all fatalities, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat on October 21, Loke said the government was considering stronger measures to reduce motorcycle fatalities, including dedicated motorcycle lanes, safer road designs and targeted enforcement at accident black spots.

The proposals follow resolutions from the recent Road Safety Congress in Kuala Lumpur, with particular attention also given to p-hailing riders, who face increased exposure to traffic risks while making deliveries. Existing initiatives include the MyLesen B2 and MyB2S programmes, which provide motorcycle licence training and road safety education. Nearly RM30 million has been allocated for 2026 to support 80,648 participants.

The government has also distributed 70,000 SIRIM-compliant helmets since 2025. The Transport Ministry is working with police and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) to identify accident black spots and develop targeted safety measures.

These efforts support Malaysia’s Road Safety Plan 2022–2030, which aims to halve road fatalities by the end of the decade. With motorcycle users accounting for nearly seven out of every 10 road deaths, reducing their exposure to traffic hazards remains central to achieving the target.