In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 November 2026 3:43 pm

Motul Malaysia has appointed Eastech Motors Trading as its authorised distributor of motorcycle products in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan, effective November 1, 2026. The appointment is aimed at improving the availability of Motul motorcycle engine oils, transmission oils and maintenance products through Eastech’s network of more than 500 dealers and workshops across the region.

Based in Sabah, Eastech has an established presence in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu, supported by warehousing facilities and a statewide delivery network. The partnership is also intended to give riders better access to genuine Motul products through authorised sales channels, addressing previous availability constraints and concerns over counterfeit lubricants.

The distribution agreement was signed on October 29, 2026 by Ravi Shankar, Country General Manager of Specialty Lubricants Trading Sdn Bhd, and Goh Wei Hann, Director of Eastech Motors Trading Sdn Bhd. Motul motorcycle products are now available through participating Eastech dealers and workshops across Sabah and Labuan.