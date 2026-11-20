In Local News / by Danny Tan / 20 November 2026 9:47 am

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Penang folks, take note. PLUS has announced LED advertising board gantry structure launching works on the Penang Bridge from November 24-26. The exact location is KM0.7, both directions.

Throughout the work period, there will be temporary closures for the middle and right lanes, leaving just one lane for traffic to pass. See the graphic above for a better picture.

There will also be stop and go traffic control to ensure the safety of road users and the smoothness of the works. The nightly lane closure and traffic control will be from 11pm till 5am the following morning.

PLUS advises motorists to follow the instructions of the crew and signs when in the area. Plan your journey, because the bridge run might take longer than usual. Drive safe.