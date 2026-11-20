In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 20 November 2026 10:38 am

If you’ve been eyeing a new BMW or MINI, this weekend could be the best time to pull the trigger and achieve your dream. That’s because the ultimate year-end sale is happening at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam from November 20-22, 9am to 6pm for all three days.

Awaiting you at the showroom event are rebates of up to 29% and a wide range of new BMW and MINI models, as well as tempting pre-owned units from the BMW Premium Selection showcase. If you’re trading up, enquire about the competitive trade-in values on offer, which will provide even more savings. Business owners can take advantage of the perks offered by the dealership’s corporate and loyalty programme.

Under the corporate loyalty campaign programme are attractive deals such as the BMW iX xDrive45 EV at up to 29% off and the BMW X4 at up to 15% off. If you’re looking for the ultimate business executive sedan that perfectly balances luxury and dynamics, check out the BMW 530i M Sport at up to 16% off and the BMW 520i M Sport, which can be had at 20% less.

Looking to add a dose of infectious fun to your life? Very few things can bring a smile to the face like a MINI, and you can enjoy MINI Countryman S with rebates of up to RM30k. The MINI Aceman S, which offers five doors and electric power, comes with rebates of up to RM20k.

While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the BMW Premium Selection and MINI NEXT selection of pre-owned cars. Some are really as good as new, but with substantial savings over a new car’s RRP – examples of great deals include the sleek electric 2025 BMW i4 at RM209k and the distinctive 2021 MINI Clubman that starts from RM160k.

If you love a bargain (who doesn’t?), make it a point to browse through the used car section at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam for gems below RM60k! A 2017 BMW X5 xDrive 40e (RM60k), 2012 BMW 520i (RM45k), 2016 BMW 318i (RM50k) and 2013 BMW 328i Sport (RM45k) are just some of the temptations on offer. Beware, they could be very difficult to resist!

So, whether you’re crowning your achievements with a dream BMW or MINI, or looking for great pre-owned deals, be sure to pay Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam a visit this weekend – November 20-22, 9am to 6pm – to indulge in the ultimate year-end sale. More info at Wheelcorp Premium’s official website, Facebook and Instagram – contact the dealership via WhatsApp. Happy shopping!

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